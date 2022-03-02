INDIANAPOLIS – Time to “spring forward” next Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. as Daylight Saving begins.

This means you will lose an hour of sleep, but in turn, sunsets will be later in the evening! Sunrise times will also change.

Here’s what you can expect:

We will continue to gain sunlight until June 21, which is the longest day of the year and the first day of summer. After that, we will lose sunlight each day.

This is also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.