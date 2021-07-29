Intense heat and a stormy afternoon ahead! Damaging winds in play today

Much like Wednesday morning, a few showers to start the day across the northern 1/3 of Indiana. These weakening storms, will die off around sunrise under cloudy skies. As the clouds thin by late morning, heat will be building back in and a quick rise in our temperatures should push us to near 90° by 3 p.m. with heat indices between 95°-100°.

An approaching cold front, along with stifling heat will aid in the instability needed to get storms firing. These storms will develop rapidly and could be quite aggressive in severity with damaging winds, intense lightning and larger-sized hail. Be severe weather ready today from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m., including the evening rush hour. Be sure to check in with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes starting ay 4 p.m.

Friday will bring a great change up in the pattern. With the frontal passage, expect a steady breeze from the northwest and a large drop in dew points through the day. Plus, a cooler afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Perfect weather for opening day at the Indiana State Fair.

The weekend starts dry and comfortable! Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a slight shower chance for ONLY SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA. Indianapolis will stay dry! Sunday brings an increase in clouds through the day with spotty. light showers (non-severe.) This second front will add to the cooler flow to open a new week!