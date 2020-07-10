Intense heat breaks, Sunday looks to be wet

A cold front on the move this morning is prompting spotty storms across Indiana. This front will bring our best rain chances for the day in the early hours. With the passage of the front, a wind shift from the west will get underway. By this afternoon, more sun and dry time will be expected, but unlike the past 7 days, no 90° heat today. A limited storm chance will still linger, mainly north of Indianapolis through 4:00 pm. Along with a miniature break in the intense heat…a slight drop in dew points and breezy conditions will bring a more comfortable change to the area. Expect a nice, quiet evening ahead.

Saturday will be full of sun, warmth and overall quiet! Sunday, though, will bring a change-up with new data now coming in. Needed rain chances are going up, a touch, and Sunday now appears a bit more unsettled. New model data suggests rainfall totals of .25″ or less could fall in some areas through the day. With the added clouds and a front moving through will also bring a cooler day, as highs only reach the lower 80s.

Next week shows another heat wave in the making by Tuesday/Wednesday with perhaps the hottest of 2020 coming by next Friday! Stay tuned…