Another very steamy, sticky, stuffy start this Friday morning! Radar remains dry and plenty of sunshine is expected at sunrise. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s out-the-door, with heat indices in the lower 80s. The air is quite thick and tropical, so not a great, comfortable start outside.

Intense heat is on the way again today with highs reaching the lower 90s, while the heat indices push upward to 113° in spots this afternoon. Due to the very hot pattern, an excessive heat warning remains today for Indianapolis and points south! A random, pop-up storm chance is possible for a county or two but most storm chances will not arrive until very late tonight and into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks mainly dry after early shower/storm chances on Saturday. A drop in dew points and temperatures will follow through tomorrow afternoon, marking a better afternoon and evening. Sunday looks incredible, as a drier, cooler air mass takes hold statewide. Enjoy!