Intense heat in tropical pattern; severe storm threat tonight

For now, Live Guardian Radar remains fairly quiet to start our Tuesday morning, as stronger storms move across the northeastern part of the state and exit into Ohio. Heat will build today and drive our temperatures into the upper 80’s by late afternoon under hazy sunshine. The combination of heat and extremely high dew points will drive our heat indices into the lower 100° range. This will make for a very unhealthy day working outdoors…be sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks in the shade.

By late afternoon (around 4:00 pm), storms will likely begin to develop and drop across the state! With the strong heat and humidity, storms will likely grow in intensity vertically. This will result in the potential of gusty to damaging winds in the stronger storms, along with intense rainfall in very confined areas. Some rainfall could produce up to 2 inches in spots, along with vigorous lightning. Storm chances will remain through the evening and into the overnight for the state. STORM TIMING REMAINS DIFFICULT SO LOOK FOR AN AFTERNOON UPDATE!

Additional heat will carry us through Friday before a cold front arrives! This will push all rain and storms out of the area for the weekend, with a drop in humidity and cooler air flow from the northwest.