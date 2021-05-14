International Space Station overhead tonight.

CHECK IT OUT

Good Friday evening! What a start to the weekend. For a little fun set your clock for a whopping seven-minute flyover of the International Space Station precisely at 11 pm. Look to the west-southwest sky and follow it as it departs to the northeast. Only mid, scattered clouds in the forecast.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE

We will be adding clouds into the mix over the weekend and along with the clouds some chances for a few showers. Saturday will open mostly sunny but clouds are expected to increase by sunset. A spotty shower or two could develop late Saturday but any real rain threat will be more likely on Sunday.

Showers will perk up to 30% coverage through Sunday, meaning most of the day will be spent with rain-free conditions but occasionally a shower could pass overhead.

COOL STREAK

Friday was the warmest here since May 2nd, the FIRST 70-degree day in twelve days. Despite reaching 70° it was the 11th straight day below normal and that streak isn’t ending just yet. Adding clouds and small rain chances this weekend will have a say as to who reaches the 70-degree mark so we do expect the streak to continue into Monday.

TAKING A TURN

The long advertised and awaited warm-up is still on track as the jet stream pattern flattens then buckles in the western U.S. over the final weeks of May. Warmer days are coming and an extended spell of ABOVE normal days is set to get underway starting next week. Afternoon temperatures will likely reach the lower 70s Monday but climb to the mid/upper 70s by late week. Even longer range, 80-degree days could become more frequent as well. Warmer weather looks to get on track and to persist entering the final week of the month. Stay tuned, could the 500 be a warm one?