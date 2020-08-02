Isolated rain chances Sunday; mild pattern continues into the workweek

Skies have been rather cloudy this Sunday morning with a few showers on the radar. Moisture is wrapping around behind the low pressure system that brought the showers, storms and cloud cover to central Indiana yesterday. There will be more dry time in the mix for today as rain chances turn more isolated in the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures today will be a nearly five degrees below average for early August.

Another storm system is going to impact the weather early in the workweek and bring us our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Mainly dry weather will continue overnight, but rain chances will climb again by Monday morning. You will want to have the rain gear nearby for Monday afternoon and evening, when the activity becomes more scattered over the state.

Cooler air is going to move into the Midwest behind a cold front midweek. The boundary will help keep temperatures in the mid-70s next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Refreshing mornings are also on tap this week. The clear skies at night will help morning lows dip into the mid-50s and light jackets may be needed on those cooler mornings!

We are also monitoring the tropics this Sunday morning. Isaias is a considered a Tropical Storm since it is producing sustained winds at 65 MPH. It is moving NW at 8 MPH and approaching Florida’s east coast. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place along the coast for today. The storm is expected to travel along the U.S. East Coastline into the work week and should weaken as it travels north.