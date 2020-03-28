Isolated severe threat Saturday morning

Good morning! The scattered activity that occurred overnight has pushed northeast of the viewing area and moved into parts of northwest Ohio. We are still monitoring the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms early this morning.

A warm front is sitting over central Indiana at 4:30 AM, which has resulted in a nearly 20-degree temperature spread across the area. To the north, Kokomo was at 50° at 4 AM with Sullivan sitting at 68°! Convection has formed along the boundary through central Illinois and has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to our west.

Some of the storms may produce enough lift to turn strong or severe as the convection ventures over the Indiana border. The primary threats with the initial wave include flash flooding and large hail. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in our northern/northeastern counties until noon ET.

Thunderstorms have already developed off to our west and should move into Indiana after 5 AM. Thunderstorms will continue through the early morning hours today and are expected to exit/ weaken late in the morning. We will continue to monitor trends on FOX59 starting at 6 AM and on our weather blog. Stay tuned for more updates on the severe weather threat for today!