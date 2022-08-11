INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a dry and less humid start to our Thursday. We do have a storm chance this afternoon and evening associated with a cold front that will come in. Friday will be the best day this week with less humid conditions and plenty of sunshine!

Drought in Indiana

Here’s a quick update on our drought conditions: we have improved a lot this week! Most of the state is out of drought conditions! We still have a ways to go in some areas but overall we are looking good!

Cold front bringing isolated rain chances

As we head into the afternoon and evening, a cold front will push in and bring some isolated storm chances. The rain will not be widespread, but keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Behind this cold front will be less humid air! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s, feeling refreshing under mostly starry skies.

Friday features sunshine

To wrap up the workweek, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! Dewpoints will be in the 40s and 50s, feeling very refreshing!

Indianapolis weekend forecast

This weekend will be mostly quiet. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s and low humidity once again! Sunday will bring spotty shower chances with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Early next week will again be nice with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 80s.