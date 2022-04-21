April to-date has been dreary, damp and cool. We have yet to reach the 70-degree mark this month but we will soon. Behind passing warm fronts the first 80-degree days of the season are to arrive

COOL MONTH

April 2022 has continued cool with most days averaging below normal. Thursday snapped a steak of consecutive cool days at five reaching 68° late day. That equaled the warmest of the month thus far. The lack of 70-degree days is impressive, with none posted through the first three weeks, this is the first time in 32 years without a 70° temperature this late in April

Blame the damp and cloudy weather. We’ve only had four days this entire month rain/snow free – surprisingly the total for the month is still just a touch below normal. We added another .22″ Thursday morning bringing the April total to 2.71″, .26″ BELOW normal.

It was nice to see some afternoon sunshine and that has been lacking too! The month has only produced half the normal sunshine and we haven’t had a full on sunny day in a month. The last was March 20th.

WARM FRONTS COMING

Temperatures will surge after scattered showers and storms diminish and a pair of warm fronts sweep across the state. The rise in temperatures will be sudden and suddenly it will feel like summer.

Ahead of the fronts. showers and even a few storms are possible Friday but in minimal coverage. The peak coverage may only top 30% of the area and any activity will be northeast bound as the warmer air moves in. Friday will bring the first area-wide 70-degree temperatures in over three weeks.

FIRST 80-DEGREE DAY

April 21st marks the average date of the first 80-degree occurrence in Indianapolis. How do we derive that date? Scanning 150 years of weather records, 80° will land on or about the third week of April but that’s the average. The EARLIEST was March 8th, 1934 while we waited until June 5th in 1983. Last year our first 80° day was April 27th when we reached 82°.

Forecast for the weekend includes an 84° high temperature Saturday and 80° Sunday, fifteen degrees above normal – the WARMEST WEEKEND here since mid-October.