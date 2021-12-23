It’s beginning to look… well, nothing, like Christmas!

It certainly *looks* like Christmas with the lights and people out ice skating… however, our temperatures don’t *feel* like Christmas at all.

High temperatures made it into the lower 50s today, and we’re expecting it to be even warmer for Christmas Eve (mid 50s) and Christmas Day (low 60s). The current record on Christmas Day stands at 64 degrees.

What’s it look like for lights viewing tonight? Pretty mild in the low 40s as we stay dry. However, the breeze will make it feel much cooler, so you still need to dress warm!

Here’s what the rest of the holiday weekend looks like, with temperatures in the low 60s for Christmas, and upper 40s on Sunday!