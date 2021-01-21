It’s the best day of the week!

If you enjoyed Wednesday, then you should really enjoy today! More sunshine carries over into Thursday, but that’s not all. Milder air is flowing into the state.

Temperatures Thursday morning are running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than they were Wednesday morning. This time of year, we should be starting the mornings in the low 20s.

Temperatures will only fall a couple more degrees this morning, to the low 30s. While we are “milder” it’s still chilly and you’ll need the coat out the door.

Skies will remain quite sunny this afternoon as temperatures jump into the mid 40s. It will be breezy though with winds gusting 20-25 mph hours at times.

The milder air won’t last long so enjoy it while you can. A cold front arrives later in the day. Winds will shift out of the northwest late tonight and colder air will return to the state.

Temperatures will start in the mid 20s on Friday and only rise to the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon.

We may be losing the milder air but we’ll still keep sunshine in the area for the next couple of days. Clouds thicken up on Sunday ahead of our next system that will bring a mix of rain and snow late Sunday night.

That will transition over to all rain on Monday as temperatures return to the 40s.