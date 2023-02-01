INDIANAPOLIS – As we start off a new month, let’s look back at January and look ahead to what we normally see in February.

January 2023 weather recap

January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4″ of rainfall, totaling 3.97″. That’s 0.85″ above normal for the month of January!

During January, Indy picked up 4.1″ of snowfall, 4.7″ below the average snowfall of 8.8″

February normals

To start off the month of February our normal high is 37° and our normal low is 21°. By the time we wrap up the month, our normal high is 45° and our normal low is 28°. Typically, Indy sees 2.43″ of rainfall and 6″ of snowfall. We also gain one hour and four minutes of daylight!

Long range forecast

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is forecasting a warmer-than-average February across the state of Indiana. The CPC is also forecasting a wetter-than-average February across the Ohio Valley. Something to keep an eye on as we continue into February.