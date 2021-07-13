July 2021 among the wettest on record, welcomed dry time coming

HEAVY downpours were once again scattered across central Indiana Tuesday but we are finally seeing some improvements. A weak, low pressure overhead has aided in the production of the downpours and a few thunderstorms, but it is moving on. As the low tracks east and we past peak heating of the day, the number of showers and storms is set to diminish. Rainfall is less likely after midnight and we are set to enjoy more dry time Wednesday.

COVERAGE on the rainfall will fall rapidly after midnight and it will remain quite minimal Wednesday and Thursday. With areal coverage under 20%, the next two afternoons will produce abundant dry time and it is welcome. We are not completely striking rain from the forecast however the likelihood of a downpour is very minimal each of the next two afternoons.

We have already received 4.43″ of rain this month in Indianapolis and we are only nearing the half-way point. July is annually the second wettest month in Indianapolis averaging 4.55″ so we will likely exceed that before the work week is over. As of Tuesday, July 2021 ranks among the wettest 8% of the July’s on record sitting in 13th place.