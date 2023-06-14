Adding sunshine Wednesday brought a nice warm up to all of central Indiana. For the first time in days, some locations cracked the 70-degree mark.

A little sticky. Afternoon dew points are noticeable yet still comfortable for this time of the year. With sun emerging we are drying up some of the recent rainfall. The added water vapor is more typical of the summer months but interestingly, we have only had three days all year with a dew point (the true measure of humidity) 65° or higher. When these numbers crack 60-degrees, it become more comfortable. Late Wednesday they were only in the upper 50s, again mild for summer standards but up from same time Tuesday. With some clearing overhead, areas of fog are possible to develop by early Thursday morning.

The sun emerged Wednesday and for the first time in days elevated area temperatures above 70-degrees!

A warming trend is officially underway. Streak of consecutive days below normal reached 7 days in the city of Indianapolis. This was the COOLEST second week of June on record in 43 years (1980). Temperature averaged nearly 7° per day below normal.

WARMER WITH A STORM CHANCE THURSDAY

Thursday will warm quickly and well into the 80s before a chance of afternoon showers and storms developing. Aided by jet stream winds aloft a few thunderstorms, perhaps a strong one or two are possible by late afternoon and early evening. Rainfall coverage looks to remain light and only near 20% coverage. Rain chances as a whole look to once again remain on hold through the weekend. Trends are once again for drier than normal conditions over the next 10-days.