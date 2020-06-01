June opens quietly, heat builds in the days ahead

After an incredible weekend, clear skies and cool air remain intact to begin our Monday morning for the first day of June.

More sunshine is on the way today, but some clouds will increase by the afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches from the west. The warm front could spark a few evening showers (light and mainly north of downtown).

Hotter weather begins its return tomorrow, along with higher dew points (mugginess), as summer quickly builds back into the state. By Wednesday, temperatures could be pushing near 90°, as storms threaten for the evening.