Missing winter? This winter is among the warmest on record and Friday was a reminder of what season it really is. The mild pattern hasn’t ended only briefly interrupted.

HISTORIC DATE

Today is the date of the end of the LARGEST SNOW storm on record for the city of Indianapolis. In 1910 (113 years ago) 16.1″of snow fell over a two day span. Barely a half-inch more than the Blizzard of 1978.

Snowfall this winter has once again been very anemic with a mere 8.5″ to-date. We are now -11.5″ BELOW NORMAL snowfall and this season ranks among the top twenty-five least snowiest seasons on record. The 8.5″ of snow is the least in a season in 21 years (2002 5.3″).

Friday was the COLDEST afternoon here in two full weeks and this chilly day ends a streak of above normal days at thirteen. February 2023 currently is the WARMEST in 18 years and ranks 13th warmest on record with an average temperature of 37.8°

It certainly was a cold day and with skies clearing Friday night, temperatures lower to the upper teens by sunrise Saturday. The cold does not linger as changes are already underway out west.

WINDY WEEKEND WARM UP

Not a fan of the chill? A warm front to the rescue. Temps turnaround quickly this weekend as Saturday afternoon moves back above 40-degrees. After a few weak fronts early week bringing small rain chances and a more seasonable brand of air, 60s are possible late week as a new spring-like storm emerges.