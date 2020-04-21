Just add sunshine; April is last of the cloudier months

The skies over central Indiana became 100% sunny Tuesday as colder and drier air was imported on gusty northwest winds.

The afternoon measure of moisture was extremely low with a dew point in the upper teens, and that sets us up for a frosty night ahead.

We enjoyed many of the views from our arsenal of cameras late day, including the images from Daniel’s Vineyard in Geist, Conner Prairie in Fishers and Grand Park in Westfield.

But sunshine this year has been rather limited as January, February and March have under-performed in the sunshine production department.

April is the last of the months that cloudy days outweigh the sunny ones. Annually, April will have 17 days of the 30 as cloudy.

This April has produced eight cloudy days along with ten partly cloudy days and only three days deemed “sunny.” To date, April 2020 has only produced 35% of the possible sunshine — 55% is normal. There is some work to do, and it isn’t looking too promising for more sunny days.

April showers will return as early as Thursday, and a slow moving storm system will deliver plenty of rain Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts look healthy over the next seven days with machines producing upwards of 3″ totals.