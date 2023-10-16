This was the 3rd straight afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the 50s

NOVEMBER-LIKE

The heavy cloud cover will continue to linger with some breaks developing starting Tuesday. The deep ‘dig’ in the jet stream or trough in the eastern U.S. brings the cool and unsettled weather with it.

The heavier overcast will check the nighttime temperatures again only settling in the mid 40s by daybreak while the clouds will keep Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures once again sub-normal. With any added sunshine we will expect to crack the 60-degree mark. The normal high now is 65-degree.

WINDY WARM UP

A southwest wind will push temperatures even higher Wednesday ahead of clouds and eventually some rain showers late in the day.