INDIANAPOLIS – Every year, on average, Indiana is hit by 22 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Too often warnings go unheeded, are not heard, or people do not know where to seek shelter. What role can you play in ensuring you are aware of a severe weather situation? This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Indiana and each day is used to ensure you are prepared.

Sam Lashley, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, reminds everyone that this week is used as a tool to remind citizens of Indiana the ways to prepare for severe weather season.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is just a time for people to remember what severe weather can bring to Indiana to think about the preparedness plans. You know we go a long stretch in the fall in the winter without severe weather, so we tend to forget how quickly storms can develop and how impactful they can be. Sam Lashley, NWS Meteorologist

Have a weather radio

This is a valuable resource to have during severe weather. This is battery operated, so when the power goes out or your storm shelter does not have access to a TV, a weather radio relays all the warnings.

Know the forecast

Stay up to date on the forecast and know when severe weather threatens your area.

Tornado shelters

Be aware of tornado shelters in public places. Keep an eye out for tornado shelter signs to know where to take shelter if a warning is issued.

Report damage

Notify the police, fire or emergency personnel if there is damage in your area after a storm passes.

All week long we will be looking at different topics every day to help prepare you for the upcoming severe weather season.