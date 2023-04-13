INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Sustainability for the City of Indianapolis has declared Thursday, April 13 a Knozone Action Day.

Knozone Action Days are instated when a combination of factors like high temperatures and light winds reduce air quality and the level of ozone emissions could exceed federally mandated standards. Children and the elderly are especially encouraged to limit their time outside.

In other counties, a Knozone Action Day is known as an Air Quality Action Day. The following counties are observing an Air Quality Action Day on April 13 per the Indiana Department of Environment Management:

Bartholomew

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Daviess

Delaware

Greene

Hamilton

Hendricks

Howard

Knox

Madison

Shelby

Tippecanoe

Vigo

Wayne

During a Knozone Action or Air Quality Control Day, Hoosiers are encouraged to make environmentally-friendly choices like:

Turning off car engine when idling for more than 30 seconds

Avoid using the drive-thru

Setting air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation

Wait until after 7 p.m. to buy gas or mow your lawn

Don’t use any chemical products to clean your home or treat your garden

You can find out more about Knozone Action Days here.