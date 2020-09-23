Lack of rainfall is impressive and worsening; colder shift next week

A touch cloudier today, as remnants of Beta skirt across the Tennessee Valley throwing only added clouds our way. Expect another great day ahead with low dew points and comfortable temperatures, while winds remain light from the west, southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs this afternoon should reach the upper 70’s.

No rain arriving until Sunday morning, along a new cold front! Rainfall totals look extremely low on Sunday and mainly for the morning hours. Overall, another great and warmer than normal weekend ahead!

Colder shift is coming! First frost of the season could be headed in by Wednesday of next week and the first flurries of the season too for the Great Lakes region. This will be a sharp chance in the pattern and should last for a couple of days.