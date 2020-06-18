Lacking rainfall through the workweek; heating up in the days ahead!

We are still lacking the rainfall around central Indiana. Many locations will stay dry today. However, our eastern/southeastern zone will have a limited rain chance this afternoon and evening. There is a low pressure system along the East Coast, which is bringing scattered rainfall to West Virginia, Virginia, the Carolinas and Ohio.



As the system shifts northwest, it may bring a few showers in our easternmost locations. Much of the area will simply see additional cloud cover from the nearby system today. Temperatures are also jump back up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon!



Air Quality Alerts are in place for a handful of counties in the area. The City of Indianapolis has declared it to be a Knozone Action Day because of the high heat, calm conditions and light winds. The idea is to limit ozone emissions during the heat of the day. It is encouraged to use public transportation, carpool, or ride your bike to work. You can also wait to refuel your car and mow until after 7 PM!

The dry stretch will continue through Friday and into the weekend. Rain and storm chances will rise by Sunday as a cold front approaches the state. Temperatures are going to soar before the boundary arrives! Highs will gradually rise near 90° this Friday and Saturday. The humidity levels will also climb as dew point temperatures reach the mid-60s this weekend.