Largest October snowstorm on this date 31 years ago

Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on October 18th – the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. About .2″ fell by midnight, then 7.3″ of snow fell on October 19th with a grand total of 9.3″ falling from the 18th through the 20th.

Trees and power lines toppled under the weight of the heavy/wet snow. Only 10 Octobers on record have produced measurable snow – the last time in 2014 with .1″. Prior to 2014, 1993 had 2.4″.

Scanning weather records, October is the month that the first flakes fall. 37 Octobers on record have produced a trace or more of snow – 25 percent. Will we see them this year? The warm October has taken a turn and with the November-like feel to start the week, we are expected to warm to near 80-degrees later this week. Each of the past three October’s we have had a trace of snow. Will it snow in October of 2020? At this this time no snow is in the forecast – but you know it isn’t that far away. We will be watching!

Thank you to the Indianapolis Star for the snapshot of the newspaper dated Friday October 20, 1989. Note just days after the huge California earthquake that rocked the World Series that year.