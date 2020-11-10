Last of the 70-degree days, a cold front will sweep the state tonight.

70-DEGREE STREAK

Today was the 5th straight day above 70-degrees and the 7th straight above 65-degrees! What a run. These stretches are vary rare in November and if you are a fan, get out and it enjoy it. There will likely NOT be a stretch this warm again until at least March.

Only 5 other Novembers have produced such a 70-degree string and it ended Tuesday with another record high for the date. The record of 75° stood for 71 years (1949) and was surpassed easily with a preliminary high of 77° We actually set two new records today. We started so warm – a 138 year old record (1882) record was smashed. A record WARM minimum of 63° beat the 55° set on this date.

WET AND COOLER

Showers will start to increase in number after sunset and reach peak coverage at or around 12 am. A skinny, fast moving squall line will enter western Indiana around 8pm and race east. There is a chance of a strong wind gust and a rumble of thunder.

The cool off is a two stage process – starting with a fall when the rain arrives. The cold front is lagging behind and will pass closer to 3/4 am and behind it, a sharper cool off. Thought it turns colder tonight we are not diving into an unseasonable chill – this front brings sunshine and more seasonal level temperatures with it for the rest of the week.