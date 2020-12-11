Last of the warmth today; wet Saturday ahead

Clouds are increasing now across the state but sunshine should be in intervals and warmth again will be enjoyed! Expect another great afternoon, as highs reach 60° in many locations and dry weather to hold through sunset. 60s are unusual for December but record highs will not fall today (66° in 1931)!

Rain advances across the state tonight, especially after midnight! The 11-day dry spell will come to an end as wind, rain and maybe a few storms will be in play for our Saturday. Although it will not rain all day tomorrow, rainfall totals will range from 1/2″ to 1″ in most locations.

Winds will turn gusty, as a cold front approaches and temperatures should remain mild through the afternoon before dropping by evening.

Colder air will settle in by Sunday morning and should hold to open a new week! No big snows in the mix anytime soon, but we will continue to watch Wednesday for some sticking, light snow being possible for parts of the viewing area.

At this point, we are currently running 2.6″ below the seasonal average for the snowfall season.