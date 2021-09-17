Last weekend of summer brings plenty of warmth

Skies are clear and temperatures milder to begin our Friday morning. Bright sunshine and rise in our dew points will make for a warmer and more humid afternoon, as highs reach the middle 80s. There is a slim shower chance for a couple of counties late afternoon for southwestern Indiana but should remain dry for Indianapolis.

This evening looks great and warm for high school football with great match-ups and various schools celebrating homecoming.

Saturday brings a few added clouds but still plenty of sun and warmth. Again, a weak shower chance can’t be ruled out for a county or two. Big college games in state tomorrow…IU at home and a big pride game on the line in South Bend for the Irish and Boilermakers!

Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with additional warmth for the colts game too! Roof likely closed again at Lucas Oil Stadium due to the higher than normal temperatures.

Sharp cold front arrives Wednesday, ushering in much cooler air just in time for the first day of autumn!