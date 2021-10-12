Late season warmth persists amidst mid-week storm chances

Though nearly our entire day was cloudy, the sun came out just in time for a gorgeous finish! Temperatures were limited to the mid 60s during the day, but a high of 68° at midnight means this goes down in the record book as above average. In fact, today becomes the 17th straight day without a below average high! 11 of those 17 days have been at least 5° above average too.

We will watch the thermometer drop quickly overnight with a mostly clear sky overhead. Lows will hit the low to mid 50s across Central Indiana with patchy fog developing in the early morning. After sunrise, a partly sunny day will ensue and this will help us warm into the mid 70s by the early afternoon. Unfortunately, the warming will be shut off early by incoming storms. These are expected to impact the area between around 2-5pm (earlier west, later east). Severe weather is unlikely, though a few storms may be strong. We will stay mild overnight with a mostly cloudy sky hanging on into Thursday morning.

The rest of the week will feature rain chances along with above average warmth. Thursday may feature a limited amount of sun, but highs could still reach the upper 70s thanks to strong warm air advection. The rain chance will be spotty on Thursday, but more widespread on Friday as a front moves through. This will eventually bring the fall-like weather that has eluded us so far.