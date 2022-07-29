INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! Temperatures today will be in the 80s but with low humidity! Great weather ahead for the fair, Brickyard, really anything outside!

Opening day at the Indiana State Fair

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine! UV Index is high today which means you can get sunburnt in about 15 minutes. If you’re heading out to the fair, wear sunscreen!

Indiana State Fair and Brickyard forecast

Heading to the fair or IMS this weekend? It will be spectacular weather for both! Temperatures this weekend will top off in the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies! The less humid air will also stick around into both days! Enjoy!

Drought conditions slightly improve

Overall since June 1, we have only picked up a little over 4 inches of rainfall. We are still running 4″+ below where we should be since June 1. We are still in a moderate drought but the state as a whole has improved!

Next rain chances

Early next week, rain chances do return for central Indiana. Timing and totals are still uncertain and will be nailed down better as we head into the weekend.