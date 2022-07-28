INDIANAPOLIS – After a rainy few days, the sunshine returns Friday and sticks around into the weekend!

Late storm chances south

Overnight tonight there is a chance of some showers and storms mainly in southern Indiana. Any storms that do pop have the chance to have a heavier pocket of rain or two. Severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, you can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s.

Sunny and nice Friday

To wrap up the workweek, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Less humid air will move in as well, setting up a really nice Friday! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Indiana State Fair and Brickyard forecast

Heading to the fair or IMS this weekend? It will be spectacular weather for both! Temperatures this weekend will top off in the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies! The less humid air will also stick around into both days! Enjoy!

Drought conditions slightly improve

Overall since June 1, we have only picked up a little over 4 inches of rainfall. We are still running 4″+ below where we should be since June 1. We are still in a moderate drought but the state as a whole has improved!

There are shower and storm chances early next week as well that could help with our drought conditions.