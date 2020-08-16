Less humid weather arrives Sunday afternoon; tracking sunny stretch this week

A weak cold front is traveling over central Indiana this Sunday morning. The boundary is bringing cloud cover and only a stray shower chance to the area during the morning hours. At 9 AM, dew points were still near 70° for many locations. Once the cold front moves out, dew points will drop, and skies will quickly brighten. A dew point temperature closer to 60° will result in more comfortable, less humid conditions this afternoon! Highs will climb into the mid-80s.

The weather is going to be dry tonight with lows dropping into the lower 60s early Monday morning. Tomorrow is going to be mainly dry too, but an isolated shower chance still exists. High pressure will take hold onto the forecast in the next week. There will be several dry days this week and temperatures will dip below normal midweek. Hopefully you will have plans or opportunities to be outdoors in the next few days!