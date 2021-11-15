Light afternoon mix followed by a midweek warm up!

Skies are mostly clear to open a new workweek! Expect a bright but cold start this morning with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s out the door (wind chills in the teens.) Early sunshine will be replaced by clouds by noon and turning overcast through the afternoon. This will slow the warming today, as highs only reach 40°, or roughly 12 degrees below the seasonal average.

A weak wave will drop through the state by mid to late afternoon, which will likely produce light, scattered showers/drizzle. A light wintry mix could fall in spots but no real accumulation expected, as temperatures will be too “warm” to stick.

Any precipitation will be ending in downtown before 7 p.m., allowing for a dry night and overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the middle to lower 30s before Tuesday’s sunrise.

A brighter day on the way for Tuesday, along with milder air building through the afternoon! Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 50s! This will begin a milder bump that will take us into Wednesday afternoon, as highs reach the 60s. A stronger cold front will halt anymore warming the rest of the workweek, as rain and a cooler flow takes hold Wednesday night.