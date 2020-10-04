Light showers linger Sunday; Frost Advisory begins Monday morning

We are tracking light to moderate rain on the radar this Sunday morning. Most of the rain is falling over the northern half of the viewing area. Rain totals have been minimal within the last 24 hours. At 8 AM, the Indianapolis Airport has NOT had any measurable rainfall. The highest totals have been recorded within Tippecanoe and White counties. Lafayette and Monticello have had at least 0.3” of rain with this system.

The showers this morning will become more scattered midday and should exit after 5 PM. The cold front producing the rainfall is going to sweep over the state today and the wind speeds will pick up as the boundary passes. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will be possible as the cooler air channels into central Indiana. Temperatures are not going to budge much from this morning. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-50s later today.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight, which will help temperatures dip down into the mid to upper 30s around the area. A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Monday and will expire at 9 AM. Be prepare for widespread frost early in the morning and allow yourself extra time to warm up your vehicles.

Highs this week are going to recover nicely and should rise back into the mid-70s midweek. Rain chances will hold off for the next several days with mostly sunny skies dominating the forecast this week.