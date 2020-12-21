Light showers possible Monday; temperatures trend warmer early in the week

Light showers have developed west of central Indiana this Monday morning. A low pressure system is going to travel east over the Great Lakes today and impact the weather locally.

Light rain showers will be possible early in the day, so you may want to have the rain gear nearby for the morning commute. Many locations will only see rain with this system.

However, some of our northernmost counties could see a few snowflakes mixed in the shower activity early.

Most of the light shower activity is going to push east of central Indiana early in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle/sprinkles may linger during the second half of the workday.

Wind speeds will pick up out of the west-southwest with gusts up to 35 MPH. Highs are going to climb nearly ten degrees above normal with highs in the mid-40s!

The Great Conjunction peaks shortly after sunset this Monday evening.

Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system’s two largest planets, are going to pass very closely and potentially appear as “one bright star” in the southwestern sky tonight. Some have even called nicknamed the rare spectacle as “Christmas Star.”

This is a rare event and it hasn’t occurred at night in nearly 800 years! It may be difficult to see in the sky this evening due to the mostly cloudy skies.

There should be some breaks in the clouds, so you should still have an opportunity to see the “Christmas Star” tonight.

The weather on Tuesday is going to be pleasant with more sun and highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will mark the warmest day of the week as highs surge into the mid-50s. However, the unseasonably warm weather is going to be short-lived.

A strong cold front will sharply drop temperatures on Wednesday night.

The rain will turn to snow as temperatures take a plunge! Lows in teens are expected by Thursday night. Light snow showers are possible Christmas Eve with flurry chances on Christmas Day.