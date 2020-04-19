Light showers possible Sunday; tracking mild weather pattern this week

Temperatures this Sunday morning are nearly 10 degrees higher compared to Saturday morning’s lows! We are starting off the day in the lower to mid-40s around the state at 9 a.m.

It may be a touch warmer outside, but skies have turned mainly cloudy at this hour. There will be more clouds over the area today due to a passing cold front.

The boundary is weak and will likely not produce much rain. However, showers will turn widely scattered this afternoon.

You do not need to cancel outdoor plans, but you may want to check the radar before heading out later today. Rain totals look rather light and will generally stay below 0.10” around the area.

Most of the rain is going to move out of the state tonight, and cloud cover will decrease after midnight. The clearing sky overnight and northerly winds will help temperatures dip back into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Despite the cooler start, highs are going to quickly rebound back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon!

Both Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry. However, another cold front is going to slide over the state Monday night, and the boundary will bring another wave of rain!

Most of the activity will happen overnight and should exit early Tuesday morning. Cooler weather arrives on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. More seasonal temperatures return midweek.