Light showers return today; temperatures trending cooler this weekend

Temperatures peaked into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon with a preliminary high of 79° in Indianapolis. The city didn’t quite make it to 80° yesterday, but it was the warmest day of 2021 to date!

We’ll see another day with highs in the 70s today, but the stretch of June-like warmth will end as our weather pattern shifts.

Shower chances rise today as our next storm system nears the Ohio Valley. Many are starting off with dry weather this Wednesday morning, but light showers are beginning to develop in our southwestern counties at 9 a.m.

We’re not tracking a complete washout today, but an occasional shower will be possible through the afternoon.

More showers will fill into the state after midnight and become widely scattered early Thursday morning. Cloudy skies and the scattered rain will keep temperatures cool on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

A shower early in the day cannot be ruled out Friday, but the rain chances will wind down. We will end the work week with mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70°.

We are seeing a monthly precipitation deficit across the state to-date. Up to 0.75″ of rain is possible through Friday afternoon. Steadier rainfall arrives this weekend.