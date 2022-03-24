INDIANAPOLIS – Say it ain’t snow! Looks like winter is trying to stick around just a little bit longer here in central Indiana. We are not looking at a major event, but a few snow showers cannot be ruled out as we head into the weekend.

Let’s start with the rest of Thursday. We will keep scattered showers around with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with cloudy skies and light showers around.

Friday will feature much of the same. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning is the time frame when we could see light snow showers.

With temperatures remaining above freezing for the rest of the week for most of us, any snow showers that do develop will likely not stick to the ground. If anything sticks, it will be to grassy and elevated surfaces, so at most maybe a light dusting. These snow showers will stick around in the morning before changing over to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40s.

Is this out of the ordinary? Not really. Our average last freeze is typically April 16. This also isn’t our latest snow ever. Our latest snow ever recorded was on May 9, 1923.

Sunday & Monday look drier, which we need. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Shower and storm chances will return for the day on Tuesday.