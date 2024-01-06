If you’ve been eager to see measurable snow, you aren’t alone! Most spots Saturday morning woke up to snow-covered grass, cars and other outdoor surfaces! Most spots ended with 1-2″ of snow with some spots east and northeast near/surpassing 3.0″. Indianapolis’ 1.9″ of snow was the most snow in 346 days and the most this season so far. More opportunities for snow exist this week with the first coming Saturday night-Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Snowfall Saturday Morning Snowfall Reports Saturday Morning

Saturday PM-Sunday AM

A weak system moving east will bring more light snow and small accumulations to a few hometowns late Saturday night. Spots Indianapolis and north have the potential to see up to an inch of snow. Spots south seeing smaller amounts to none. This will get out of here gradually on Sunday morning.

Cloudy skies will remain Sunday with seasonable highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. We’ll remain dry through Monday ahead of the system we’ve been tracking for days. The system for Monday PM-Wednesday is out in the Rockies and will move toward the Midwest getting into the week. As we get closer, we’re monitoring the track but all modes of precipitation are possible with this.

Monday Night-Wednesday

Starting as soon as very late Monday/overnight, spots will see a mix that could turn into a burst of accumulating snow with it. This would last for a couple of hours into early Tuesday before turning to rain with warmer air rushing in. Tuesday will be a yucky day with wind-driven rain that will be heavy at times. This could help put a dent in our ongoing drought situation, too. Some spots could receive an inch or more rainfall on Tuesday. Central Indiana will be on the “warm” side of this system with a majority of the bigger snowfall potential being in states west.

Satellite/Radar Imagery Saturday Night Futurecast Monday 11:00 PM Futurecast with Onset Burst of Snow Possibility overnight-early Tuesday Futurecast with heavy rain Tuesday Futurecast with rain Tuesday afternoon

Once that area of low pressure moves northeast, cold air will rush in and cause temperatures to plummet from the 40s into the lower 30s-upper 20s. In that timeframe, Tuesday night will bring a changeover to a rain/snow mix or all snow. This would last into Wednesday morning and could bring possible commute impacts. Temperatures will be very key to what we see.

Late Week Storm Potential and Pattern Shift

A mix/light snow could appear later Thursday thanks to a clipper system that may move through. However, it’s later Friday into Saturday with another potentially potent low-pressure system that could bring wintry precipitation here. We are still several days out from this and will continue monitoring trends through the next few days.

Starting next weekend and into the middle of January, signs are pointing to a major pattern shift with much colder temperatures dominating the forecast. This would by far make it the coldest air of the season thus far.