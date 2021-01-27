Light snow impacts southern Indiana this afternoon

We are starting off our Wednesday morning with calm weather around central Indiana. But the scene will change as we head into the afternoon as a weak, quick-moving wave of snow travels over the southern half of the state. The system will bring light snow for locations south of I-70 by the mid-afternoon.

Temperatures this morning have dropped into the mid-20s around the state. Not much of a wind chill factor this morning due to the lighter wind speeds from the northeast. There could even be breaks in the clouds during the morning rush hour before more clouds fill into the state ahead of the system.

Much of the area will remain dry through midday as light snow nears Indiana’s western border. The snow showers are going to slide east and move into the Indianapolis around 3 p.m. The light snow will continue through the evening rush hour and is expected to taper off by 7 p.m. Heavier bands will likely set up over the southern third of the state.

Snowfall totals will be light near Indianapolis and should stay below a half inch. Locations closer to Columbus, Seymour and Bloomington may receive closer to the inch mark. The counties highlighted under the Winter Weather Advisory (south of central Indiana) fall in the 1” to 3” range.

Brighter days are ahead as we close the workweek. Skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will stay chilly. The weather takes a sloppy turn this weekend as another storm system travels over the Midwest. It will bring a variety of precipitation types, including rain, snow and potentially an icy mix. Stay tuned for more updates!