Light snow lingers through Sunday

Light snow showers are flying across central Indiana this Sunday morning. Another upper level wave is bringing the additional snowfall to the area for today. Additional snow accumulation will remain light with several locations receiving less than 1”. However, there could be some spots that see a “heavier burst” of snow and may see a bit more than the one-inch mark. The totals will likely range between 0.5” to 1.5” through Sunday evening.

The snow showers will wind down after midnight with an overcast sky overhead. There still could be a few flurries around at times. Lows will dip down into the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning. The holiday is also looking mainly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Seasonal highs in the mid-30s return for the afternoon.

Another wave of light rain and snow will pass over the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The system will bring a slight chance for flurries near Indianapolis by the Tuesday morning rush hour. The light snow chance will depart quickly, and skies are expected to brighten by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly climb through Thursday with highs in the mid-40s making their return midweek. However, the above average temperatures will not stick around for long! Another cold front is going to sweep over the state on Thursday and the area will cool down again. Lows in the teens are even possible next Saturday.