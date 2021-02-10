Light snow on the way, messy in spots for the evening rush

Gray skies and cold air holding across the state to begin our hump day morning. Snow chances are on the rise by late morning and heading into the afternoon.

As snow begins to fill in across the state, accumulations will get underway. This will not be a big event but with the timing for the evening rush hour, slowing will be likely and messy.

It appears a solid 1″ to 2″ by 5 p.m. on the ground for downtown with an additional inch by 11 p.m. This should put between 1″ to 3″ for the city and points mainly north of downtown.

This is a ragged system which always makes forecasting tricky, nothing cut and dry with this one!

Some things we have to consider: 1) Is there enough moisture and lift to get the snow going steadily for accumulations? 2) If so, considering the temperatures, will the ratio be 10:1 or 15:1 or 20:1? 3)

Where will the heaviest snow band set-up, and if this sets up, could we see a 4+ inch band. So many questions and so many scenarios!

Drier weather to return for Thursday and into Friday! Remains unseasonably cold for the next 10-14 days!