A wave of light snow has pushed into central Indiana this Saturday morning. It quickly produced a coating just north of the Indianapolis metro. The snow is not heavy, but it is not taking much to create problems on the roads around Indianapolis.

Several crashes are being reported because of the deteriorating conditions across the area. The light snow may also blow/drift over roadways at times today. Drive slowly and be sure to factor in more time if you have errands to run this morning!

The steadiest snowfall will impact the state this morning and midday before tapering off a bit late in the afternoon. Passing flurries will be possible at times this evening and tonight. Otherwise, the broken clouds will help temperatures dip down near 10 degrees.

A third “clipper system” is projected to impact central Indiana on Sunday. Light snow will first cross over our western border midday with steady snow chances lingering into Sunday afternoon. Minor snow accumulations are at play again with most seeing less than 1” by tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will quickly jump next week, and we will potentially have a “taste of spring” by Wednesday! However, a complex storm system moves into the Ohio Valley and deep South midweek. While there is a threat for severe weather over the southern US, Indianapolis will have an opportunity to have thunderstorms before temperatures tank again at the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!