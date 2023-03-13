INDIANAPOLIS – We are continuing to track light snow showers around central Indiana that began early this morning. Temperatures will get stuck in the 30s throughout the day, a warm-up is coming this week!

Flurries, cold Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will stay in the 30s with passing snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces will be possible by the end of the day. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20s with gusty winds sticking around. Snow showers are still possible overnight.

Warm-up coming

Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the lower 40s with an early snow shower before clouds clear out. Wednesday the sunshine returns and temperatures will climb into the lower 50s! By Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with increasing clouds.

St. Patrick’s Day forecast

By Friday, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with scattered showers throughout the day and cold air following. Any plans for Friday, make sure you have an indoor plan or an umbrella handy!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast