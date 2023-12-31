It is New Year’s Eve and skies are overcast throughout central Indiana this morning. There is an area of low-pressure hovering over the Great Lakes region today, which will keep skies overcast and eventually bring central Indiana a chance for scattered snow showers.

A cold front is going to slide over the area this afternoon, snow showers will follow, and strong wind gusts will be possible at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30s this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s!

If you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve tonight, watch for isolated slick spots! Light snow showers and temperatures below freezing will make untreated surfaces potentially slippery. Temperatures will drop near 30° as we “ring” into the new year!

Light flurries will linger into the early morning hours on Monday. However, most of the snow showers will exit the state by midday with skies staying cloudy. There a chance for seeing some sunshine by Tuesday with highs rising back into the lower 40s.