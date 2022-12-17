INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures this morning in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. We stay cold today with light snow showers around.

Tracking light snow showers in Indiana

Some flurries and snow showers will be around throughout the day and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will top off around freezing.

Any snow that does fall will stick so I can’t completely rule out a dusting of snow around the state. Overnight lows will drop into the teens with feel-like temperatures in the single digits.

Some sun on Sunday

Sunday will finally feature more sunshine but still partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb close to freezing once again. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s.

Dry start to next week

Early next week, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s with a few clouds and a flurry or two but for the most part, we will stay dry into the middle of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s each night.

Arctic blast coming in Indiana

Let’s talk about the colder temperatures coming late next week. An arctic blast will move in Thursday. The question isn’t IF we get colder, it’s a matter of HOW cold we get Thursday into the holiday weekend. There is the potential for single digits and even dropping below zero for some. There is also the potential for some snow during that timeframe, but it is too early to talk about totals or timing. Stay tuned for the forecast.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast