Light snow still falling; Colder, drier weekend ahead

Live Guardian Radar remains a touch active this morning and will continue through early afternoon mostly drifting south of downtown. Although totals will remain light, a dusting in spots will keep roads slick, coupled with the heavier snow from the past two days…creating additional drifting!

Some sunshine will peek through during the day but temperatures will barely recover with highs today around 20°.

Tonight, another wave “vort max” will be dropping in from the Great Lakes and sweeping across parts of Indiana. This will likely bring light snow in spots overnight for northern and central Indiana, a dusting in spots. Lows tonight will drop to near 0° in many locations where the skies begin to clear before sunrise. Wind chills well below average too!

Brighter days ahead for the weekend but still bitter at times, as the fresh ground snow will act as a freezer statewide.

Flurries return on Monday and a chance of additional accumulations return on Thursday. Look for updates over the weekend and into early next week!