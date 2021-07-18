Limited shower chance Sunday; sunshine to start the week!

Most areas across central Indiana are starting off the day with dry weather and warm temperatures! There have been a couple spotty sprinkles on the radar at times. However, there should be many dry hours to enjoy as we wrap up the weekend. There is only a limited storm chance this afternoon as highs reach into the lower 80s.

The Indianapolis Indians have a game at 1:35 p.m. today against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures rise near 80° at the end of the game. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out during peak heating.

We’re going to enter a much-needed dry stretch this workweek. Since June 1, Indianapolis has had more than 13” of rain, which is more than 6” above average to date! It is going to feel less humid too on Monday as dew points drop into the lower 60s.

Highs will gradually rise this weekend and turn more seasonable for mid-July. Some spots could even rise to 90° late in the week. Storm chances climb again as we approach next weekend.