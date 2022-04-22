The passage of a warm front this morning will keep a shower and storm chance around through the morning hours. A couple thunderstorms have already fired up in eastern Illinois. This wave of activity is going to travel over the state over the next couple hours and mainly impact our northwest zone.

Skies will stay partly sunny throughout the day as temperatures quickly rise behind the warm front. Highs are expected to peak into the mid-70s today! The weather looks great for Indians baseball tonight! If you plan on attending the game this evening, temperatures are going to be comfortable, and skies will turn mostly clear.

Prepare for a taste of summer this weekend! Near-record highs are possible Saturday as southerly winds drive highs into the lower to mid-80s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be running more than 15 degrees above average for the date!

The unseasonably warm air returns on Sunday, but a cold front will bring our next round of rain, storms, and cooler weather. Thunderstorms are going to develop ahead of the boundary with the wave arriving Sunday evening. We are still a few days out, but there is a slight chance for a couple stronger thunderstorms to fire up. Stay tuned for updates!