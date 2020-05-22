Limited shower chances for today; turning muggy this holiday weekend

It is another quiet, but cloudy morning around central Indiana. There are not any showers on Guardian Radar at 8:30 AM, but we are tracking patchy fog around the area. It is thick in spots, including near Shelbyville, Crawfordsville and within Putnam County. The fog will lift by late morning as wind speeds pick up slightly.

The slow-moving upper level low that has brought us cloud cover and spotty showers for the last several days is finally going to move away from the area today. However, it will still bring us mostly cloudy skies for today and another slim chance for a shower this afternoon. There should still be many dry hours today as southerly winds help temperatures become more seasonal. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We are still on track for a large warm up as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs are projected to rise into the mid-80s on Sunday and Memorial Day! However, dew points are also going to climb through the weekend, which will create “sticky” atmosphere and at times make it feel uncomfortable during the heat of the day. Prepare now for the muggy conditions if you have plans to be outdoors. The humid conditions will also result in daily storm chances.

Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with the higher humidity values, dynamics in place. The coverage for the thunderstorm activity will increase on Monday and into the next work week. Forecast models are also indicating a strong cold front will track over the Midwest late next week, which will result in a cooler shift in the weather pattern for the final weekend in May.