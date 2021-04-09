Limited shower, storm chance today

At sunrise, skies were mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 50s. At 9 a.m., cloud cover has increased and there are a few light showers on the radar. A few sprinkles are possible this morning as clouds/moisture wraps behind a storm system located over the upper Midwest.

As the system moves away, cloud cover will decrease. We should have some late day sunshine and breezy southerly winds today, which will help temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

The weather will be active over the south with several states highlighted under a risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi under a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) today. If you’re traveling south for spring break today, be prepared to encounter strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail are all possible.

A few thunderstorms may fire up over southern/southeastern Indiana this afternoon. A strong storm could form with a gusty wind/hail threat. Many across central Indiana will stay dry today with skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon.

Another system arrives this weekend and it will bring scattered thundershowers by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will linger both days as highs reach into the lower to mid-60s. Rain totals around an inch are possible with isolated higher totals for those who see an embedded heavy downpour.